Taliban spokesman says swift fall of big cities indicates Afghans welcome the group
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-08-2021 02:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 02:13 IST
A Taliban spokesman said on Thursday to Al Jazeera television that the swift fall of big cities indicates Afghans welcome the group. He added, "we will not close the door to the political track."
Envoys from the United States, China and other states on Thursday called for an accelerated peace process for Afghanistan as a "matter of great urgency" and for an immediate halt to attacks on provincial capitals and cities in Afghanistan. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)
