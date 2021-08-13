Left Menu

A number of people killed in shooting incident in Plymouth, England

A number of people have been killed in a serious firearms incident in Plymouth, southwest England, on Thursday evening, police said, adding that they believed the situation was contained. Media reports said five or six people had been killed in the incident and a gunman reportedly shot dead by police.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 02:26 IST
A number of people have been killed in a serious firearms incident in Plymouth, southwest England, on Thursday evening, police said, adding that they believed the situation was contained.

Media reports said five or six people had been killed in the incident and a gunman reportedly shot dead by police. Police did not confirm the number of fatalities. Devon & Cornwall Police said they were called to the Keyham area of the city at 6.10 p.m. on Thursday.

"There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment," they said. Local lawmaker Johnny Mercer said on Twitter: "The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth".

South Western Ambulance Service earlier said it had responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.

