Left Menu

Britain to send troops to Kabul to help UK nationals leave

PTI | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 02:38 IST
Britain to send troops to Kabul to help UK nationals leave
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will send around 600 troops to Afghanistan to help UK nationals leave the country amid increasing violence and deteriorating security, the ministry of defense said Thursday.

A ministry statement said the troops will provide protection and logistical support for the relocation of British nationals where required. They will also help speed up efforts to swiftly relocate to Britain interpreters and other Afghan staff who worked alongside UK forces in Afghanistan.

The additional forces are expected to arrive in Kabul "over the coming days" and will be deployed on a short-term basis, the ministry statement said.

"The security of British nationals, British military personnel and former Afghan staff is our first priority," Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said. "We must do everything we can to ensure their safety."(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021