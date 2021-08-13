Supreme Court's Barrett rejects Indiana University students on vaccine mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied a bid by students at Indiana University to block the school's requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Barrett rejected the students' emergency request without offering any explanation. The decision marks an early test of vaccine mandates amid a spike in infections and hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Lower courts had rejected the students' request for an injunction while litigation continues.

