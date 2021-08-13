Jamie Spears agrees to step down as daughter Britney's conservator -attorney
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-08-2021 02:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 02:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his long time role as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate, the pop star's attorney said on Thursday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britney Spears'
- Jamie Spears
Advertisement