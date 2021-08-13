Jamie Spears agrees to step down as daughter Britney's conservator -attorney
Spears, who has controlled his daughter's affairs since she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2008, agreed to step aside in court documents filed on Thursday. The "Toxic" pop star has been seeking for months to remove her father from any say in her affairs.
Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his long time role as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate, the pop star's attorney said on Thursday.
"We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed," the singer's lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a statement. Spears, who has controlled his daughter's affairs since she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2008, agreed to step aside in court documents filed on Thursday.
The "Toxic" pop star has been seeking for months to remove her father from any say in her affairs. A court hearing to discuss her request had been set for late September in Los Angeles.
