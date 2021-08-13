Left Menu

1 dead, 15 injured in bus explosion in Russia

Deputy regional governor, Sergei Sokolov, quickly ruled out a terror attack, the Interfax news agency reported.The regional health department in Voronezh, a city of 1 million about 450 kilometers 280 miles south of Moscow, said that 16 people were hurt by the blast, and one of them later died of injuries in a hospital.

An explosion on a city bus in southwestern Russia on Thursday injured 16 people, one of whom later died, officials said.

Authorities said the blast on the bus in the city of Voronezh was caused by a leaky gas canister. Deputy regional governor, Sergei Sokolov, quickly ruled out a terror attack, the Interfax news agency reported.

The regional health department in Voronezh, a city of 1 million about 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Moscow, said that 16 people were hurt by the blast, and one of them later died of injuries in a hospital. The Investigative Committee, the country's top investigative agency, has sent a team of experts to conduct a criminal probe.

