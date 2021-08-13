Left Menu

Sudhir Kumar Saxena appointed as Secy (Security), Cabinet Secretariat

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Thursday appointed Sudhir Kumar Saxena as Secretary (Security) of the Cabinet Secretariat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 04:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 04:29 IST
Sudhir Kumar Saxena appointed as Secy (Security), Cabinet Secretariat
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Thursday appointed Sudhir Kumar Saxena as Secretary (Security) of the Cabinet Secretariat.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Sudhir Kumar Saxena, IPS (MP:1987), Special Director General, Central Industrial Security Force as Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat," read the notification of the Department of Personnel and Training.

Saxena, a 1987 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre was serving as Special Director General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021