U.S. tells Ghani it 'remains invested' in Afghan security and stability

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2021 04:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 04:34 IST
U.S. tells Ghani it 'remains invested' in Afghan security and stability
The U.S. secretaries of state and defense spoke to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday and told him the United States "remains invested in the security and stability of Afghanistan" in the face of Taliban violence, the State Department said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Ghani Washington was reducing its civilian footprint in Kabul given the "evolving security situation" and would increase the tempo of Special Immigration Visa flights for Afghans who helped the U.S. effort in the country, the statement said.

They also said the United States remains committed to maintaining a strong diplomatic and security relationship with the Afghan government, it said.

