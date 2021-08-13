U.S. Supreme Court lifts New York's pandemic-related eviction ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday lifted New York state's ban on residential evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, handing a victory to a group of small landlords that challenged a moratorium that had been slated to expire on Aug. 31.

The justices, in a X-X decision, granted an emergency request by the landlords to lift the eviction ban while litigation over the dispute continues. A lower court in June rejected landlords' argument that the moratorium violated their rights to due process of law and free speech under the U.S. Constitution.

Some landlords in the state could still could face another barrier. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 3 issued https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-announce-new-eviction-moratorium-new-york-times-2021-08-03 a new 60-day federal moratorium on residential evictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, focused on jurisdictions with high infection rates.

