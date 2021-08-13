Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Taliban advance on major Afghan cities as U.S., UK troops to aid evacuations

Advertisement

The United States and Britain said on Thursday they would send thousands of troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate civilians, as the Taliban stood poised for their two biggest military victories since they began a broad offensive in May. In response to the militants' swift and violent advances https://graphics.reuters.com/AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/FLASHPOINTS/lbpgnrazjvq/index.html that are further loosening the Afghan government's hold on the country, the Pentagon said it would temporarily send about 3,000 extra troops within 48 hours to help evacuate embassy staff.

Polish PM rejects U.S. criticism of media and property restitution bills

Poland's prime minister on Thursday rejected criticism of bills on media ownership and property restitution passed by parliament, after the United States, one of Warsaw's most important allies, denounced the legislation. In a tumultuous sitting of parliament on Wednesday, Polish lawmakers passed a bill that would strengthen a ban on firms from outside the European Economic Area controlling Polish broadcasters.

Canada PM Trudeau planning snap election, seeks approval for COVID response - sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning a snap election for Sept. 20 to seek voter approval for the government's costly plans to combat COVID-19, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Trudeau is set to make the announcement on Sunday, said the sources, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. Trudeau aides have said for months that the ruling Liberals would push for a vote before end-2021, two years ahead of schedule.

Israel says it downed Hezbollah drone that crossed from Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Thursday it downed a drone belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah group that crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon. In a brief statement, it said the incident occurred on Wednesday.

Brazil's Supreme Court judge opens probe into Bolsonaro over investigation leak

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre Moraes on Thursday opened a probe into right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro for posting documents to social media from a sealed police investigation into the hacking of a federal election court. The hack of the Superior Electoral Court occurred months before the 2018 election, with Bolsonaro posting the documents last week while persistently claiming that the election system is open to fraud. The president has not presented proof to back up those allegations.

U.S. mobilizes 3,000 troops to Kabul for embassy staff drawdown

Faced with unexpectedly rapid military gains https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-battle-government-forces-us-fears-kabul-could-fall-90-days-2021-08-12 by the Taliban, the United States decided on Thursday to dramatically scale down its embassy in Kabul and send about 3,000 troops temporarily to aid the evacuation of staff. News of the drawdown, which was first reported by Reuters, underscored Washington's rapidly deteriorating hopes that diplomacy will halt the Taliban's advance and keep the capital in the Afghan government's hands. The Taliban could isolate Kabul within 30 days and take it over in 90, U.S. intelligence assessments concluded this week.

Russian court asked to restrict Navalny spokesperson's freedom for two years

Russian prosecutors have asked a court to put restrictions on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, who is currently held under house arrest pending trial, for two years, her Twitter account said on Thursday. Russia has cracked down on the opposition ahead of parliamentary elections in September. Most of Navalny's prominent allies have either left Russia or are facing prosecution.

A number of people killed in mass shooting in Plymouth, England

A number of people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Plymouth in southwest England on Thursday evening, in an incident described by the Home Secretary as "shocking". The Times newspaper reported that up to six people were killed in the shooting and The Daily Telegraph said that a gunman was reportedly shot dead. It was unclear if he had killed himself or was shot by police.

Algeria leader calls wildfires 'disaster', says 22 arsonists arrested

Algeria has arrested 22 people suspected of being behind the most devastating wildfires in the country's history that killed 65 people, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Thursday, calling the fires a 'disaster' and urging the preservation of national unity. Dozens of forest fires have hit mountainous areas in northern Algeria since Monday, mainly in Tizi Ouzou, the main province of the Kabylie region east of the capital, Algiers.

Flash floods sweep through northern Turkey in new natural disaster

Seventeen people were killed in flash floods in Turkey's Black Sea region on Thursday that sent water and debris cascading through streets, damaged bridges and ripped up roads in the second natural disaster to strike the country this month.

The floodwaters brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring that some of the wildfires that had raged through southern coastal regions for two weeks had been brought under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)