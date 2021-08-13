Left Menu

Police seize 40 cases of Goan liquor illegally transported into Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police seized 40 cases of Goan liquor illegally being transported in a car Wednesday night says Ramachandrapuram Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), V Balachandra Reddy.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-08-2021 06:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 06:11 IST
Police seize 40 cases of Goan liquor illegally transported into Andhra Pradesh
Represntative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh police seized 40 cases of Goan liquor illegally being transported in a car Wednesday night. According to Ramachandrapuram Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), V Balachandra Reddy, Aalamuru police station Sub Inspector Siva Prasad and his team have seized the car near Jonnada village.

On Thursday in the press conference while talking to reporters, V Balachandra Reddy, said, "When vehicles were being checked on Wednesday night as part of daily routine, it is found that 40 cases of Goan liquor were being illegally transported in a car." "As many as 1,900 bottles of 180 ml liquor were seized. Our police detained the vehicle driver 32-year-old Apparao, resident of Ankampalem village of Atreyapuram Handal," Reddy further said.

"One K Prabhakar Reddy of the same village had loaded liquor in the vehicle, kept it at a place near Ravulapalem town, and told Apparao to deliver at Kapileswarapuram village. However, the vehicle with liquor is caught by our police. We have remanded Apparao today. We will trace out and catch Prabhakar Reddy soon." he added. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021