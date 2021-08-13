Left Menu

China's new US envoy stresses importance of Taiwan in first high level meeting

"The two sides agreed that Sino-U.S. bilateral relations are very important, and it is necessary to resolve issues through dialogue and communication, manage differences and contradictions, and improve bilateral relations," Xinhua said. The only issue to be directly mentioned in the report was Chinese-claimed Taiwan, the democratically ruled island that China considers its sovereign territory.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-08-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 08:34 IST
China's new US envoy stresses importance of Taiwan in first high level meeting
  • Country:
  • China

China's newly appointed ambassador in Washington stressed the utmost importance of Taiwan in the Sino-U.S. relationship during his first meeting with a top U.S. official since assuming the job, according to Chinese state media. Qin Gang, 55, who has earned a reputation for pointed public defences of his country's positions, struck an optimistic tone as he arrived in Washington in late July to take up his post, saying great potential awaited bilateral relations.

Meeting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Qin said they both had an "in depth, very frank" exchange of views, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday. "The two sides agreed that Sino-U.S. bilateral relations are very important, and it is necessary to resolve issues through dialogue and communication, manage differences and contradictions, and improve bilateral relations," Xinhua said.

The only issue to be directly mentioned in the report was Chinese-claimed Taiwan, the democratically ruled island that China considers its sovereign territory. "Qin Gang emphasised that the Taiwan issue is the most important and sensitive issue in Sino-U.S. relations. He clearly stated China's position to Sherman," Xinhua added, without elaborating.

China has been incensed by increased U.S. support for Taiwan, including arms sales and COVID-19 vaccine donations, believing Washington is colluding with forces in Taiwan which are seeking the island's formal independence, a red line for Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021