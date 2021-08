BRIEF-FDA Says Authorizes Additional Vaccine Dose For Certain Immunocompromised Individuals

U.S. FDA: * FDA SAYS AUTHORIZES ADDITIONAL VACCINE DOSE FOR CERTAIN IMMUNOCOMPROMISED INDIVIDUALS

* FDA SAYS AMENDED FOR BOTH PFIZER-BIONTECH AND MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINES TO ALLOW FOR USE OF ADDITIONAL DOSE IN CERTAIN IMMUNOCOMPROMISED INDIVIDUALS * FDA SAYS OTHER FULLY VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS DO NOT NEED AN ADDITIONAL VACCINE DOSE RIGHT NOW Further company coverage:

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)