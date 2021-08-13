IAF chief RKS Bhadauria attends Commanders' Conference of Maintenance Command in Nagpur

Left Menu

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of Air Staff attended the Commanders' Conference of Maintenance Command at Vayu Sena Nagar, Nagpur on 11-12 August.

13-08-2021
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria at Commanders' Conference of Maintenance Command in Nagpur.. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of Air Staff attended the Commanders' Conference of Maintenance Command at Vayu Sena Nagar, Nagpur on 11-12 August. The two-day event was attended by Commanders of Base Repair Depots, Equipment Depots, and other Stations/ Units under Maintenance Command, who reviewed ongoing projects and took stock of goals and tasks for Maintenance Command in the year ahead.

In his address to the Commanders, Bhadauria noted the pivotal role of Maintenance Command in the meticulous management of the vast and varied inventory of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Commending the Command for initiatives launched to meet the evolving needs of a modern and future-ready IAF, Bhadauriahighlighted the need for building capacity to improve maintainability and operability in complex conditions along with a thrust on active pursuance of indigenised projects.

While highlighting recent events, he underscored the importance of due vigilance to meet newer security challenges. He delved on aspects of embracing modern technology such as AI and automation in the task of transformation and restructuring of IAF to ensure that it is always combat-ready.

CAS exhorted the Commanders to imbibe the 'mantras' of indigenisation and modernisation in their efforts to ensure that MC remains the fountainhead of maintenance and logistics support to integrated operations in the future. (ANI)

