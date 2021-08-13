Left Menu

3 get life term for killing murder case witness in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-08-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 09:43 IST
A court here has awarded life term to three persons for killing a murder case witness who refused to withdraw the case against them. Additional district sessions judge Chhotelal Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on Naseem, Manzur and Amzad after holding them guilty under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

One accused, named Gulab, died during the trial.

District Government Counsel Rajiv Sharma said the deceased witness was pursuing the cases of his brother Intakhab's alleged murder on January 19, 2014.

However, he himself was shot dead on January 7, 2016 for refusing to withdraw the case filed at Kotwali police station, the district counsel said. PTI COR TIR TIR

