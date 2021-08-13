Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar
- Afghanistan
The Taliban have captured Afghanistan's second-biggest city of Kandahar, officials said on Friday, in the most significant setback for the U.S.-backed government since the insurgents launched a new offensive as U.S. forces withdraw.
"Following heavy clashes late last night the Taliban took control of Kandahar city," a local government official told Reuters after the militants announced they had taken it.
Government forces were still in control of Kandahar's airport, which was the U.S. military's second-biggest base in Afghanistan during their 20-year mission.
