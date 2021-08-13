Muzaffarnagar temple priest beaten up, one arrested

The priest of a Shiv temple here was allegedly beaten up by a father-son duo here following which one of them was arrested, police said Friday. They said the two accused entered the temple at Amerpur village under Ratenpuri police station Thursday and allegedly thrashed Mahant Amar Das Mothari. Police said a case was registered against Girish and his son Prince. Girish has been arrested, they added.

