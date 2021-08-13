Maha: Court asks Byculla jail authorities to ensure Naxal member gets proper medical aid

A special court here has asked the Byculla jail authorities to ensure that adequate medical aid is provided to an alleged woman Naxal member, arrested in connection with the blast carried out in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli in May 2019, in which 15 security personnel and one civilian were killed. Nirmalakumari Uppuganti is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Byculla prison in Mumbai.

Special NIA court judge, D E Kothalikar, on Thursday directed the prison superintendent to ensure that appropriate and adequate medical aid is provided to her.

The court's direction came following a report submitted by the prosecution about the ill-health of Uppuganti.

The case pertains to the killing of 15 members of a Quick Response Team (QRT) and a civilian in the landmine blast carried out near Jambhulkheda village in Gadchiroli district on May 1, 2019.

The probe agency has alleged that Naxals had hatched a conspiracy to ''destabilize the government'' and in pursuance of the directions of their senior cadre members and office-bearers of CPI (Maoist) ''carried out the killing of police personnel, in coordination with the military wing of CPI (Maoist)''.

