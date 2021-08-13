Left Menu

Prisoners go on rampage after recovery of mobile phones from jail in UP

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 13-08-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 11:43 IST
Prisoners went on a rampage in the district jail here and allegedly tried to strangle a jail personnel and injured three others after mobile and sim cards were recovered from inmates, police said on Friday.

They said an FIR was registered against 19 identified and over 100 unidentified prisoners after the incident.

District Jail Superintendent Uday Mishra said 14 mobiles and two sim cards were recovered from the prison during checking on Wednesday.

The inmates got infuriated and run amok. Police were informed and the situation was brought under control, he said.

On Thursday, when jail personnel Jitendra Kashyap tried to open a barrack, the inmates attacked him and also tried to strangle him, Mishra said.

He said three other jail personnel were also attacked.

On the complaint of Kashyap, an FIR was registered against 19 identified and over 100 unidentified inmates, Station House Officer, City police station, Om Prakash Pandey said.

Some prisoners have started a hunger strike alleging atrocities by the jail administration.

Mishra said some prisoners were trying to vitiate the atmosphere inside the jail and inciting others.

A probe into the matter is on, he said.

