Afghanistan's Herat mostly in control of Taliban - provincial official

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:01 IST
  • Afghanistan

Herat, Afghanistan's third largest city, has mostly been taken over by Taliban insurgents, a provincial official told Reuters on Friday. The official, Ghulam Habib Hashimo, said government forces were only in control of the airport and an army camp in the city of about 600,000 people, which is close to the border with Iran.

"Families have either left or are hiding in their houses," he said.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

