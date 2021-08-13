Afghanistan's Herat mostly in control of Taliban - provincial official
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:01 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Herat, Afghanistan's third largest city, has mostly been taken over by Taliban insurgents, a provincial official told Reuters on Friday. The official, Ghulam Habib Hashimo, said government forces were only in control of the airport and an army camp in the city of about 600,000 people, which is close to the border with Iran.
"Families have either left or are hiding in their houses," he said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Herat
- Afghanistan
- Taliban
- Iran
- Ghulam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US, India against military takeover of Afghanistan: Jaishankar in RS
Russia deploys fighter jets to Tajikistan for drills near Afghanistan - RIA
We support all peace initiatives aimed at lasting political settlement:India on Afghanistan
Taliban say flooding kills 150 in northeast Afghanistan
Taliban say flooding kills 150 in northeastern Afghanistan