Left Menu

New IT rules: HC grants more time to Centre to file counter-affidavit

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:20 IST
New IT rules: HC grants more time to Centre to file counter-affidavit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Friday granted 10 more days to the Centre to file its counter-affidavit in response to a batch of PIL pleas challenging the new Information Technology (IT) Rules.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu which granted time to the central government to file its counter posted the matter for hearing after 15 days.

The petitions filed by Carnatic music singer T M Krishna, Digital News Publishers of India, former Editor of The Hindu, N Ram, and a senior journalist sought to declare the recently notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, as ultra vires of the Constitution and the parent Information Technology Act, passed in 2000.

Among other things, the petitioners contended that Part III of the impugned Rules imposes illegitimate restrictions on the right to freedom of expression, guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. As part of a set of general principles laid down in the appendix to the Impugned Rules, the Code of Ethics directs publishers to take into consideration a slew of factors beyond those that are stipulated as grounds on which reasonable restrictions can be made on speech under Article 19(2). For example, it directs publishers to ''take into consideration India's multi-racial and multi-religious context and exercise due caution and discretion when featuring the activities, beliefs, practices, and views of any racial or religious group.'' These directions are bound to force the hand of publishers to act against the interests of preserving the marketplace of ideas and in the interests of their own businesses. What's more, these directions will also lead directly to the restriction of speech on unconstitutional grounds. For instance, the Inter-Departmental Committee constituted under the Impugned Rules will be at liberty to recommend to the central government the speech which the committee finds offensive to a person's religious belief ought to be removed, although Article 19(2) permits no such restriction on such a speech. The new rules, thus, breached Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, petitioners said.

The new Rules are ultra vires the IT Act 2000 too, as no part of the Act confers power on the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to regulate digital news media or online content producers through an Inter-departmental committee or otherwise and as such the rules made under Part IIl are wholly ultra vires the purported parent Act, the petitioners further contended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021