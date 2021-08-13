Left Menu

'We could be back' in Afghanistan if al Qaeda returns, UK defence minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:40 IST
'We could be back' in Afghanistan if al Qaeda returns, UK defence minister says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain could return to Afghanistan if the country starts hosting al Qaeda in a way that threatens the West, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Friday.

Asked if the UK would ever send troops back to Afghanistan again, Wallace told LBC Radio: "I'm going to leave every option open. If the Taliban have a message from last time, you start hosting al Qaeda, you start attacking the West, or countries like that, we could be back."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021