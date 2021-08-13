'We could be back' in Afghanistan if al Qaeda returns, UK defence minister says

Britain could return to Afghanistan if the country starts hosting al Qaeda in a way that threatens the West, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Friday.

Asked if the UK would ever send troops back to Afghanistan again, Wallace told LBC Radio: "I'm going to leave every option open. If the Taliban have a message from last time, you start hosting al Qaeda, you start attacking the West, or countries like that, we could be back."

