Grenade found in Amritsar's residential area, disposed

A grenade, which was found in Amritsar's residential area Ranjit Avenue on Friday, has been disposed of by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 13-08-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 13:28 IST
Visual of disposal of grenade found in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A grenade, which was found in Amritsar's residential area Ranjit Avenue on Friday, has been disposed of by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. The grenade was found outside a house in the area and was first detected by a resident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime), Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, who was present at the site, said, "We found the grenade at Ranjit Avenue. It has now been disposed of by the bomb disposal squad in open land." "Only experts can tell of the amount of loss the grenade could have caused, based on its range," he added. (ANI)

