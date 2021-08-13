Melinda Pavek new US Consul General Kolkata

Melinda Pavek has assumed the post of US Consul General Kolkata succeeding Patti Hoffman, the USIS said in a statement on Friday.

She took over on August 12.

As the Consul General in Kolkata, Pavek is responsible for advancing US-India relations in the consular jurisdiction covering West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim and the seven north-eastern states.

''I am honoured to be representing the United States of America here in East and Northeast India,'' said Pavek. ''I look forward to meeting people across my consular district and continuing the work of the US Consulate Kolkata in advancing the US-India partnership in the region,'' she said.

Immediately prior to coming to Kolkata, Pavek was the Counsellor for Science, Innovation and Development at the US Embassy in Tokyo. Previously, she was the Supervisory General Service Officer at the US Embassy Islamabad in Pakistan and Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. She also served overseas in Nepal (Kathmandu), Jamaica (Kingston), Iraq (Baghdad) and Pakistan (Lahore), as well as on domestic assignment in Washington, DC as Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary for Administration. Pavek joined the US Department of State in 2004.

