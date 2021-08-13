Left Menu

Two drown in Kosi river in Almora

Two people drowned in the Kosi river while bathing in it in Almora district, police said Friday. Sumit 15 and Mahendra 19 were swept away by the strong currents of the river near Mohan area Thursday, they said. Police launched a search operation after being informed of the incident and recovered their bodies late Thursday night, they said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-08-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 13:55 IST
Two drown in Kosi river in Almora
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people drowned in the Kosi river while bathing in it in Almora district, police said Friday. Sumit (15) and Mahendra (19) were swept away by the strong currents of the river near Mohan area Thursday, they said. Police launched a search operation after being informed of the incident and recovered their bodies late Thursday night, they said. Both the deceased were from Pirumadara area of Nainital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021