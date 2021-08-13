Two drown in Kosi river in Almora

Two people drowned in the Kosi river while bathing in it in Almora district, police said Friday. Sumit (15) and Mahendra (19) were swept away by the strong currents of the river near Mohan area Thursday, they said. Police launched a search operation after being informed of the incident and recovered their bodies late Thursday night, they said. Both the deceased were from Pirumadara area of Nainital.

