Taliban take key Afghan provincial capital in lightning push

An Afghan official says the Taliban have captured Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern province of Helmand.

US and allied forces fought some of the bloodiest battles of the nearly two-decade Afghan war in Helmand. The insurgents on Friday held more than a dozen provincial capitals in recent days and now control more than two-thirds of the country just weeks before the U.S. plans to withdraw its last troops.

