Newly-inducted cabinet ministers to go for Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on August 17

Newly appointed union ministers will conduct Ashirwad Yatra accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh on August 17, informed BJP leader Alok Sharma on Friday. "Jyotiraditya Scindia will leave for Ashirwad Yatra starting from August 17 to August 19. He will be visiting Dewas on August 17, Khargone on August 18, and Indore on August 19. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh will also accompany him during his visit to Khargone," said the BJP leader in a press conference .

In the yatra, Scindia will seek blessings from saints. He will meet the families of martyrs, and famous litterateurs. The yatra will seek to inform people about the achievements of BJP-led central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. This would also be done through banners, hoardings and advertisements.

Advertisement

Earlier, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the newly-inducted cabinet ministers would go for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from August 16 and the remaining Union Cabinet Ministers would do it on August 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)