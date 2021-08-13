Left Menu

Taliban take another southern provincial capital in sweep

Mohammad says the governor is en route to the airport to depart for Kabul. The Taliban have captured more than a dozen provincial capitals and control more than two-thirds of the country just weeks before the U.S. is to withdraw its last remaining forces.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 13-08-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:30 IST
Taliban take another southern provincial capital in sweep
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Two lawmakers from Afghanistan's southern Uruzgan province say local officials have surrendered the provincial capital to the rapidly advancing Taliban. Bismillah Jan Mohammad and Qudratullah Rahimi confirmed the surrender Friday. Mohammad says the governor is en route to the airport to depart for Kabul. The Taliban have captured more than a dozen provincial capitals and control more than two-thirds of the country just weeks before the U.S. is to withdraw its last remaining forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021