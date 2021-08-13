Taliban take another southern provincial capital in sweep

Two lawmakers from Afghanistan's southern Uruzgan province say local officials have surrendered the provincial capital to the rapidly advancing Taliban. Bismillah Jan Mohammad and Qudratullah Rahimi confirmed the surrender Friday. Mohammad says the governor is en route to the airport to depart for Kabul. The Taliban have captured more than a dozen provincial capitals and control more than two-thirds of the country just weeks before the U.S. is to withdraw its last remaining forces.

