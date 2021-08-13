Germany must admit Afghan support staff quickly - Interior Minister

Germany must forgo bureaucracy to enable local staff who worked for its military in Afghanistan to leave the country quickly, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday. "The situation in Afghanistan is becoming increasingly threatening," he said in a statement.

"Whether charter flights or issuing visas after arrival in Germany, I support all measures that enable our local support staff and their families to leave the country quickly." "There is no time for bureaucracy, we must act," he added.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)