Germany must admit Afghan support staff quickly - Interior Minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:50 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany must forgo bureaucracy to enable local staff who worked for its military in Afghanistan to leave the country quickly, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday. "The situation in Afghanistan is becoming increasingly threatening," he said in a statement.
"Whether charter flights or issuing visas after arrival in Germany, I support all measures that enable our local support staff and their families to leave the country quickly." "There is no time for bureaucracy, we must act," he added.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Horst
- Seehofer
- Afghanistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany to require proof of COVID immunity or negative test on arrival - sources
Germany to require proof of COVID immunity or negative test on arrival - Spiegel
OFFICIAL-Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,520 - RKI
'Like back in Syria': migrant volunteers clear up flood-hit Germany
Germany: 3 more workers found dead at industrial blast site