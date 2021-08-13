Man kills uncle, aunt; surrenders before police

A man on Friday allegedly killed his uncle and aunt and later surrendered before police in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said.

Accused Devi Lal, aged around 40, confessed before police at the Hamirgarh police station that he killed his uncle and aunt early in the morning, they said.

“Devi Lal attacked his uncle Naru Keer (65) and his aunt Kanku (60) with a sharp-edged weapon when they were sleeping in their house in Hamirgarh area, leaving both of them dead. He then went to the police station and informed about the murders,” Circle Officer Sadar Ramchandra said.

Lal was taken into custody, he added.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, Ramchandra said.

“Primary investigation reveals that the accused has a psychological disorder and he used to suspect everyone for no reason. He believed that his uncle and aunt were responsible for the troubles in his life, that's why he took the step,” he said.

