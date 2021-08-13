Left Menu

Rajnath launches multiple events to mark 75th anniversary of independence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:58 IST
Rajnath launches multiple events to mark 75th anniversary of independence
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday virtually launched multiple major events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. ''Due to these programs, not only there is a rise in the national consciousness, but there is also an increase in the self-esteem the country has,'' he said during a speech.

One of the events launched was of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) whose 75 teams would be leaving Friday for 75 remote places in the border areas of the country to unfurl the national flag on August 15.

The Indian Coast Guard will be unfurling the national flag at 100 islands pan-India as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Singh said that to maintain unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country, it is important that the feeling of national self-esteem is present in the citizens, and that is the purpose of the programs being launched Friday. If this feeling of national self-esteem was not present in Chandrashekhar Azad, Sardar Bhagat Singh, Khudiram Bose, Asfaqullah Khan, would the country have been able to celebrate this 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', he asked.

India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence Day as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Singh Friday also flagged off 75 Army teams that will scale 75 mountain passes to mark the momentous occasion.

The passes include the Saserla Pass in the Ladakh region, the Stakpochan Pass in the Kargil region, Satopanth, Harshil, Uttarakhand, Phim Karnla, Sikkim and Point 4493, Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh also launched an event of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) wherein its cadets will carry out cleaning and maintenance of 825 statues of freedom fighters and Bravehearts that have been adopted by 825 NCC battalions.

To commemorate India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the book 'Deeds of Gallantry' was launched by the Defence Minister. The book details 20 selected battles and highlights the gallantry of Indian soldiers.

Singh launched a 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' wherein a representative each of the respective Zila Sainik Board along with a representative of Indian Ex-Servicemen League -- a recognized ex-servicemen (ESM) Association -- will interact simultaneously with the ESM fraternity in 75 districts across the country.

The objective of the Abhiyan is to address the issues of the veterans in a time-bound manner.

Underlining the importance of conservation of water, Singh flagged off activities for rejuvenation of 75 water bodies across 62 cantonments by inaugurating the work on the Patel Park Lake in Ambala Cantt.

Singh also launched a portfolio of export-ready defense products such as a fast interceptor boat made by the Goa Shipyard Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

