Militants lob grenade at security forces in J-K's Baramulla

Militants on Friday lobbed a grenade at security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

About 2:30 pm, terrorist hurled a grenade at security forces party near SBI main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir, a police official said.

He said further details are awaited.

