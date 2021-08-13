Militants lob grenade at security forces in J-K's Baramulla
Militants on Friday lobbed a grenade at security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
About 2:30 pm, terrorist hurled a grenade at security forces party near SBI main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir, a police official said.
He said further details are awaited.
