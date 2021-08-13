German Chancellor Merkel to travel to Moscow next Friday
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:19 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Moscow next Friday where she will meet President Vladimir Putin, her spokesman said in Berlin on Friday.
Two days later, on Sunday, Merkel will visit Ukraine, he added, without giving details.
