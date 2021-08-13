Left Menu

Police register offence over petrol bottle found near boundary wall of Mumbai airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:36 IST
A case has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the bottle petrol found near the perimeter wall of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here, police said on Friday.

Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) noticed a bottle containing 50 ml of petrol dumped near the wall on Wednesday night and alerted the city police, the official said.

The CISF and local police rushed to the scene and found that someone had thrown the bottle as a part of a debris of waste near the wall, he said, adding that a team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) examined and didn't find anything suspicious.

As the bottle had allegedly come from a nearby slum, the police have initiated a search for the person, who had thrown it, the official said.

An FIR under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered in this regard at Vakola police station, he added.

