Left Menu

Adityanath reviews situation in flood-affected districts in UP

Over 600 villages in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday, and directed officials to help people on war-footing.He also advised the officials to ensure enough stock of medicines for snakebite and anti-rabies injections.Due to release of water from various dams, over 600 villages in 24 districts of the state are affected by flood.

PTI | Ghazipur/Ballia | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:46 IST
Adityanath reviews situation in flood-affected districts in UP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 600 villages in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday, and directed officials to help people on war-footing.

He also advised the officials to ensure enough stock of medicines for snakebite and anti-rabies injections.

''Due to the release of water from various dams, over 600 villages in 24 districts of the state are affected by the flood. Lakhs of people are facing problems due to this. We are doing everything possible to help people,'' Adityanath said while inspecting flooded areas in Ghazipur.

He said this flood is manmade and not due to rains, and added that the government was also working to ensure the safety of cattle and arrange fodder for the animals.

''I am inspecting flood-affected districts and reviewing the situation. In Ghazipur, 32 revenue villages are flood-affected. The district administration has been asked to distribute relief material to affected people. The water level of the Ganga is stable and the Irrigation department has been asked to remain alert,'' the chief minister said.

Talking to reporters in Ballia, he said directives have been issued to monitor the number of people boarding small boats to avoid any untoward incident.

After an aerial survey, the chief minister held a meeting with the administration and the people's representatives separately.

He said he arrived in Ballia after reviewing the flood situation in Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Varanasi, and Ghazipur districts.

Adityanath said his government was alert to the threat of viral diseases after the floods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021