Report on RS ruckus created to counter Opposition's complaint to Chairman, says CPI(M) MP

Refuting the allegation of manhandling a marshal in Rajya Sabha CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem said the report was created to counter the Opposition's complaint to the Rajya Sabha chairman and the media. "This is a fabricated story to escape from what they have done," said Kareem.

Congress MP Phulodevi Netam, who was also accused of pushing a female marshal in Rajya Sabha's internal security report, claimed that on contrary, she was pushed by the marshals and was injured. Speaking to ANI, Netam said the jostling between marshals and Opposition MPs in the Upper house of Parliament happened on Wednesday because the government did not discuss people's issues as suggested by the Opposition and instead "strongarmed" the Insurance Sector bill in a dictatorial way.

"Everyone consented to the passage of the OBC bill, and it was passed with a clear majority. Later, the Insurance bill was introduced without notice. We demanded that there should be a discussion on the bill. Since the proceedings of the Parliament started for the Monsoon Session, the Opposition had been demanding a discussion on farm laws, inflation and Pegasus in front of the Prime Minister and Home Minister. But they did not attend the proceedings. The government did not discuss the issues we suggested and instead strongarmed the Insurance Bill in a dictatorship," said the Congress leader. Talking about the unruly behaviour in the Upper House on Wednesday night, Netam said the Centre called in more marshals than there were MPs present.

"There were two female marshals in front. They didn't let us make our point, leading to a protest by the Opposition. This led to jostling between MPs and Marshals. The number of male marshals was more than females. The marshals pushed me, a female MP, after which I fell and received multiple injures," she added. She further said the as public representatives, raising people's voices is the duty of MPs. "Opposition MPs wanted a discussion on people's issues, but the government suppressed our voices with the help of marshals,' she stated.

Two security officials on Thursday submitted written complaints about the behaviour of opposition members during their protest in the well of House. In the internal security report of Rajya Sabha, marshals alleged that CPI-M member Elamaran Kareem manhandled and severely choked the neck of a male marshal while a lady marshal was pulled and dragged by Congress MPs Phulodevi Netam and Chhaya Sharma.

The report said that as soon as the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing, opposition members stormed into the well of the House and attempted to climb on the Table of the House and to tear the papers placed on it. As per the directions from the Chair, officials of the Parliament Security Service had already positioned themselves around the Table of the House to prevent potential damage.

As opposition members started tearing the papers and throwing them towards the Chair, it was decided to bring in additional security officials. The report mentions that security officials strengthened the cordon around the Chair and Table of the House and a Congress MP first pushed a Shiv Sena MP towards security officials and subsequently pulled him back.

Opposition members could not breach the cordon of security officials and some security officials were manhandled. The bill was subsequently passed. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the session.

All through the session that began on July 19, opposition members forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their various demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of three farm laws. (ANI)

