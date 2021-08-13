British shooter named as Jake Davison
Reuters | Plymouth | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 16:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police on Friday named the man who went on a shooting rampage that killed five people including a young girl in the city of Plymouth as Jake Davison.
Davison killed himself after the shooting spree, Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement