Left Menu

British shooter killed five people including a very young girl

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said Davison, 22, killed a very young girl and a relative of the girl. Davison had a firearms licence. "There is no motive, as we know, at present time, again, that will be subject to inquiry," Sawyer said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 16:30 IST
British shooter killed five people including a very young girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police on Friday named Jake Davison as the man who went on a shooting rampage that killed five people including a very young girl in the city of Plymouth before taking his own life, possibly with a pump-action shotgun.

Police were called at 6:10 pm on Thursday in Plymouth and were on the scene in six minutes. Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said Davison, 22, killed a very young girl and a relative of the girl. Davison had a firearms license.

"There is no motive, as we know, at present time, again, that will be subject to inquiry," Sawyer said. "We are at the moment not considering terrorism or a relationship with any far-right group or any such other group," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021