Heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized, couple arrested in Assam

A couple hailing from Nagaland was arrested and heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized from their possession in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car at Lahorijan in Khatkhati police station area and seized 150 packets of contraband weighing over 2 kg concealed inside a blanket, an officer said.

The duo was allegedly bringing the drugs to Assam from Dimapur in Nagaland, he added.

