Heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized, couple arrested in Assam
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 16:33 IST
A couple hailing from Nagaland was arrested and heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized from their possession in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Friday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car at Lahorijan in Khatkhati police station area and seized 150 packets of contraband weighing over 2 kg concealed inside a blanket, an officer said.
The duo was allegedly bringing the drugs to Assam from Dimapur in Nagaland, he added.
