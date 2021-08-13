Left Menu

12 workers suffer burn injuries as molten iron falls on them in Punjab's Mandi Gobindgarh

PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:34 IST
Twelve workers sustained burns when molten iron fell on them after a sudden boil in a furnace of an industrial unit in Mandi Gobindgarh here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night.

Among the injured, four workers were said to be critical and admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

The others were admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

