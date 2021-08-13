Left Menu

NATO meets to coordinate Western embassy staff reduction in Kabul

13-08-2021
NATO ambassadors are meeting on Friday to discuss the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and to coordinate national measures to reduce embassy staff in Kabul, a security source told Reuters.

The Western alliance has ended military operations in Afghanistan after almost two decades and withdrawn most troops from the country but still serves as a forum to coordinate national measures there.

In response to the Taliban's advances, the Pentagon said on Thursday it would send about 3,000 extra troops to Afghanistan within 48 hours to help evacuate U.S. embassy staff.

