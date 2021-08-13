Left Menu

Russian bus blast kills two, injures 17 - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An explosion on a bus killed two people and injured 17 in the southwestern Russian city of Voronezh on Thursday evening, TASS news agency reported, and counterterrorism officials were coordinating investigations into the blast.

The cause of the explosion, which took place near a bus stop when about 30 people were on board the bus, was still unclear. Video footage published online showed the blast tearing the vehicle apart from the inside, with windows and debris sent flying in all directions.

Specialists of the FSB security service were studying materials from the site, the National Antiterrorism Committee said in a statement, adding it was looking for those responsible for the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

