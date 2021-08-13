Rajasthan: Two brothers told to pay fine for 'helping' kin in love marriage

A community panchayat in Rajasthan's Barmer district allegedly told two brothers to pay a penalty of Rs 17 lakh each for ''helping'' their relative in going for a love marriage, police said on Friday. The two brothers alleged that they were boycotted socially when they failed to pay the amount.

The state human rights commission took a suo moto cognisance of the matter on Friday and directed the Barmer district collector to submit a factual report on August 31. Police have also lodged a case. The community panchayat imposed the penalty after the daughter of their cousin brother went for a love marriage sometime ago. Members of the panchayat believed that the two brothers ''helped'' in her love marriage.

Khangar Singh Rajpurohit and his brother lodged the case with the Siwana police station on Thursday, alleging that their community panchayat imposed a penalty of Rs 17 lakh on each of them and they were boycotted socially after they could not pay the amount, police said.

''A case has been registered against five named and as many unnamed persons. The matter is being investigated,'' SHO Prema Ram said.

