C'garh: 3 injured in Aug 4 power plant incident die in Raipur hosp

PTI | Korba | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:01 IST
Three workers of a private power plant who had sustained burn injuries when hot coal and ash fell on them in Chhattisgarh's Korba district early this month died on Friday, police said.

The three succumbed to burn injuries during treatment at a private hospital in state capital Raipur, Korba Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore said.

''A huge pile of coal that has been allegedly burning for the last several years is lying near the plant located in Ratija village under Dipka police station limits. On August 4, hot coal and ash from that pile were being shifted in trucks to fill pits on a road near the plant,'' he said.

When the material was being loaded on a truck with a loader, it fell on accountant Shiv Kumar Soni (40) and Mahendra Prasad Pandey (43) and Zasim Ansari (24), both of whom were engaged in the shifting work, causing serious burn injuries, the Additional SP said.

''They were immediately rushed to Korba district hospital at the time and further referred to Raipur where they died. A case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

