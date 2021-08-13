Left Menu

Four Bangladeshis with forged Indian documents held at Agartala airport

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:16 IST
Four Bangladeshis with forged Indian documents held at Agartala airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, here on Friday, who attempted to fly to Chennai with forged identity cards, police said.

Acting on a tip-off from state intelligence sources, police arrested them from the airport who identified themselves to be Indian citizens and furnished Indian Aadhar cards, which were proved to be forged.

They were identified as Dulal Sheikh, Yusuf Sheikh, Aminul Sheikh, and Rejabul Sheikh.

After the arrests, they were brought to the Airport police station for interrogation.

Sukanta Sen Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Airport Police station said that the police received information that four Bangladeshi nationals were leaving for Chennai from MBB airport.

"All of them had valid tickets but as they were going through security checks it was found that their Aadhaar Cards were forged. Soon a team of police from our police station rushed to the spot and later their real identity was revealed," Chowdhury said.

He also said during preliminary interrogation the accused had admitted that they infiltrated into Indian territory illegally.

Police said security was beefed up ahead of the Independence Day celebration and BSF was alerted to keep a strong vigil along the 856 Km long border in Tripura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

