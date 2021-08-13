Left Menu

Raj: 3 labourers killed in wall collapse in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:18 IST
Raj: 3 labourers killed in wall collapse in Jaipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three laborers, including a woman, were killed and two others injured when a wall collapsed on them on the outskirts of Jaipur city on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Ganwar Bhrahmanan village in the Sanganer Sadar Police Station area, where the victims were doing plasterwork on the wall that collapsed.

Of the eight workers there, Nandram, Babulal, and his wife were killed and two others injured, while three escaped unhurt, police said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021