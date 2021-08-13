Left Menu

Delhi Police recover 55 illegal pistols, arrest four arms traffickers

In a major success against arms traffickers ahead of Independence Day, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has seized 55 illegal pistols, 50 live cartridges apart from a mobile phone and SIM cards and arrested four members of inter-state arms trafficking rackets from different locations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:18 IST
Delhi Police recover 55 illegal pistols, arrest four arms traffickers
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major success against arms traffickers ahead of Independence Day, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has seized 55 illegal pistols, 50 live cartridges apart from a mobile phone and SIM cards and arrested four members of inter-state arms trafficking rackets from different locations. The accused have been identified as Rajbeer, Dheeraj, Vinod and Dharmendra. Rajbeer, Dheeraj and Vinod are residents of Uttar Pradesh while Dharmendra is a resident of Delhi.

Police said they are key members of inter-state illegal arms supply rackets and were arrested as part of operations against arms traffickers. One of the arrested accused is a life convict in a kidnapping for ransom case and is on parole at present.

Another accused is a close aide of the notorious Kaushal gang and was wanted in two murder cases in Haryana and Delhi. Rajbeer and Dhiraj were arrested on August 7 from Burari, followed by Vinod's arrest from Najafgarh on August 9 and Dharmendra's arrest from Dwarka on Friday, the police said.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021