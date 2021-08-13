Left Menu

Assam allows maximum 1,500 people at state I-Day function

The Assam government on Friday issued directives for celebrating the 75th Independence Day, permitting a maximum of 1,500 people at the state-level function, 500 at district-level and 300 at sub-divisional level programmes with strict adherence to COVID norms.A maximum of 200 people can attend events at other levels.

Assam allows maximum 1,500 people at state I-Day function
A maximum of 200 people can attend events at other levels. In closed venues, the gathering should not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall or 200 people, whichever is lesser, the order said.

It was issued by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah in his capacity as the chairperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and will be applicable only on August 15, 2021.

People or officials involved in the celebration of Independence Day will be exempted from the purview of curfew hours or odd-even vehicular restrictions.

COVID-19 protocols including wearing of masks, maintenance of social distancing and sanitisation during the programmes will have to be strictly adhered to, the order stated. In a directive issued on August 9 to contain COVID-19, the Assam government banned any gathering in urban or rural areas in the state.

