Delhi Police seize 55 illegal pistols, arrest four arms traffickers
In a major success against arms traffickers ahead of Independence Day, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has seized 55 illegal pistols, 50 live cartridges apart from a mobile phone and SIM cards and arrested four members of inter-state arms trafficking rackets from different locations.
- Country:
- India
In a major success against arms traffickers ahead of Independence Day, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has seized 55 illegal pistols, 50 live cartridges apart from a mobile phone and SIM cards and arrested four members of inter-state arms trafficking rackets from different locations. The accused have been identified as Rajbeer, Dheeraj, Vinod and Dharmendra. Rajbeer, Dheeraj and Vinod are residents of Uttar Pradesh while Dharmendra is a resident of Delhi.
Police said they are key members of inter-state illegal arms supply rackets and were arrested as part of operations against arms traffickers. One of the arrested accused is a life convict in a kidnapping for ransom case and is on parole at present.
Another accused is a close aide of the notorious Kaushal gang and was wanted in two murder cases in Haryana and Delhi. Rajbeer and Dhiraj were arrested on August 7 from Burari, followed by Vinod's arrest from Najafgarh on August 9 and Dharmendra's arrest from Dwarka on Friday, the police said.
(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Teen dies after ramming his bike into bus in Delhi's Dwarka
Fake call centre busted in Delhi's Dwarka, 12 held for duping foreigners
CBSE result: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates students who passed class 10
Two women drug handlers held from Delhi's Dwarka
VHP opposes construction of Haj House in Dwarka, asks Delhi CM to review decision